Credit Suisse to wind down commodities trading

ZURICH, July 22 Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it was winding down its commodities trading to focus its resources on more profitable areas of its business.

In presentation slides accompanying the bank's second-quarter earnings, Credit Suisse said it expected to achieve roughly $75 million in savings from the move and reduce risk-weighted assets by $2 billion. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)