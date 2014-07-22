Credit Suisse to wind down commodities trading

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, July 22 Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it was winding down its commodities trading to focus its resources on more profitable areas of its business.
In presentation slides accompanying the bank's second-quarter earnings, Credit Suisse said it expected to achieve roughly $75 million in savings from the move and reduce risk-weighted assets by $2 billion. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------