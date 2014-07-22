版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 13:27 BJT

Credit Suisse to wind down commodities trading

ZURICH, July 22 Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it was winding down its commodities trading to focus its resources on more profitable areas of its business.

In presentation slides accompanying the bank's second-quarter earnings, Credit Suisse said it expected to achieve roughly $75 million in savings from the move and reduce risk-weighted assets by $2 billion. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐