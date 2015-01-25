Credit Suisse considering cost-saving measures after franc's rise -paper

ZURICH Jan 25 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
is considering a cost-savings package in response to
the recent appreciation of Switzerland's currency, a Swiss
newspaper reported on Sunday.
The NZZ am Sonntag paper, citing a source close to Credit
Suisse's top management, said the Zurich-based bank's costs may
have to come down by as much as 500 million Swiss francs
($567.99 million) because of the franc's strength.
The franc surged after the Swiss central bank removed its
cap on the currency's value against the euro, putting pressure
on big Swiss companies like Credit Suisse, which have a large
portion of cash in foreign currencies but report in francs.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the
newspaper report and said the bank was still assessing its
options.
"Credit Suisse is currently analysing the changing currency
and interest rate environment," the spokesman said in an emailed
statement. "No decisions have been taken regarding potential
related cost savings measures."
($1 = 0.8803 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)