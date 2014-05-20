版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Credit Suisse up 2 pct after U.S. settlement

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) -

* Up 2 percent after U.S. settlement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
