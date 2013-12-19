Credit Suisse hires energy banker away from Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
NEW YORK Dec 19 Credit Suisse Group has hired a former Morgan Stanley investment banker Brian McCabe to become co-head of its Americas oil and gas investment banking group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
The memo said McCabe, who will be a managing director at the Swiss bank, will be based in Houston and report to the firm's global head of oil & gas investment banking, Osmar Abib.
McCabe will lead the group in the Americas alongside Tim Perry, who will also remain co-head of the bank's global upstream energy business.
McCabe was a co-head of North American energy at Morgan Stanley. He also had previous stints at Lazard and Credit Suisse.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.