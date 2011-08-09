UPDATE 2-Cree quarterly profit slides, forecast weak

* Q4 EPS ex-items of 28 cts vs Wall St view 27 cts

* Revenues off 8 pct to $243 million

* Shares rise in post-market trading (Adds analyst forecasts, updates share price)

NEW YORK, Aug 9 LED maker Cree Inc (CREE.O) reported a 63 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and said profit in the current quarter would miss Wall Street expectations.

Net income for the fourth fiscal quarter fell to $19.8 million, or 18 cents per share, from $52.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit per share of 28 cents was above the 27 cents per share average of analysts' forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $243 million, but topped the $233 million that analysts had expected.

Cree said its fiscal first-quarter profits excluding items would be 25 cents to 28 cents per share, below the 31 cents average that analysts forecast.

Shares in the company rose more than 5 percent in post-market trading, adding to 10.66 percent gain during the regular trading session.

Those shares slumped to their lowest level in two years earlier this week during Wall Street's downturn, and have dropped 55 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Matt Daily. Editing by Robert MacMillan)