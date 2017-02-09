UPDATE 2-Infineon, Cree warn U.S. might block Wolfspeed deal

* CFIUS informed Infineon that deal poses security risks
* Infineon agreed last year to buy Wolfspeed for $850 mln
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year
(Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on
chemical compounds)
By Christoph Steitz and Liana B. Baker
Feb 8 German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG
and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc warned
on Wednesday that Cree's agreed $850 million sale of its
Wolfspeed Power unit to Infineon might not go ahead, citing U.S.
government security concerns.
The deal's woes underscore a drive by the United States to
prevent the transfer of what it considers to be sensitive
technology, even when the acquirer comes from a traditional
ally, such as Germany, as opposed to country more likely to
raise national security suspicions, such as China.
Infineon and Cree did not specify the nature of the U.S.
security concerns. However, Wolfspeed makes devices using
gallium nitride, a sensitive powdery compound that can have
military applications and has been responsible for the U.S.
blocking acquisitions in the past.
"This clearly shows that the U.S. government will protect
what the defense industry has identified as important. The
United States does not want to lose its edge, and in that regard
it does not matter if the acquirer is from Germany or China,"
said Brian Chilton, a regulatory lawyer at DLA Piper LLP, who is
not involved in the deal.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS), which is the government panel that scrutinizes deals
over possible security concerns, informed the two companies that
the deal poses a risk to U.S. national security, Infineon said
on Wednesday. It added that CFIUS had so far not identified any
mitigation measures that would allow the deal to go through.
"Against this background, Infineon is of the opinion that
there is a considerable risk that the transaction, as agreed, is
not going to close," Infineon said, adding that it would work
closely with CFIUS and Cree to find a solution.
Cree, in a separate statement, said the parties were
exploring alternatives to modify the transaction. It said there
was no guarantee that a new deal structure would remove CFIUS
concerns.
Infineon agreed to buy Wolfspeed - which includes a silicon
carbide substrate business for power, RF and gemstone
applications - last July, in a bet on new energy-efficient
chips.
Last year, CFIUS blocked the $2.8 billion sale of Philips'
components lighting division Lumileds to an investor
consortium led by GO Scale Capital of China. The U.S. division
of the Dutch company also manufactured components using gallium
nitride.
In December, Philips cut another deal to sell Lumileds to
U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
for $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in
New York; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Leslie Adler and Lisa
Shumaker)