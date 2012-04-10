Cree says new street light technology to lower costs

UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
April 10 LED lighting maker Cree Inc said its new energy-efficient technology will halve the number of LEDs currently used in street lights, making them more competitive.
Cree shares were trading up 6 percent at $30.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They have shed about 30 percent of their value in the last one year.
"(Cree) had effectively lowered prices on its LED street lights ... on par with standard lighting," Maxim Group analyst Aaron Chew said.
LED has not penetrated deep in the United States street light market, but its market is expected to rise if prices are cut.
The new technology improves optical efficiency by 15 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results