Cree says new street light technology to lower costs

April 10 LED lighting maker Cree Inc said its new energy-efficient technology will halve the number of LEDs currently used in street lights, making them more competitive.

Cree shares were trading up 6 percent at $30.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They have shed about 30 percent of their value in the last one year.

"(Cree) had effectively lowered prices on its LED street lights ... on par with standard lighting," Maxim Group analyst Aaron Chew said.

LED has not penetrated deep in the United States street light market, but its market is expected to rise if prices are cut.

The new technology improves optical efficiency by 15 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)