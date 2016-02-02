TE Connectivity to buy Creganna Medical Group for $895 mln

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Communication equipment maker TE Connectivity Ltd said it would buy Ireland-based medical device maker Creganna Medical group for $895 million in cash.
Creganna Medical Group, which is owned by Permira Funds, makes medical equipment and devices that are used in minimally invasive procedures. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028