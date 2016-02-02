版本:
TE Connectivity to buy Creganna Medical Group for $895 mln

Feb 2 Communication equipment maker TE Connectivity Ltd said it would buy Ireland-based medical device maker Creganna Medical group for $895 million in cash.

Creganna Medical Group, which is owned by Permira Funds, makes medical equipment and devices that are used in minimally invasive procedures. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

