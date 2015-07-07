Morgan Stanley to advise on sale of Brazil's Cremer, sources say

| SAO PAULO, July 7
SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazilian investment firm
Tarpon Investimentos SA hired Morgan Stanley & Co to
explore a sale of Cremer SA, the nation's largest supplier of
healthcare products, three sources with knowledge of the
situation said on Tuesday.
Tarpon, which last year took control of Blumenau,
Brazil-based Cremer in a tender offer, launched a
formal sale process aimed especially at foreign bidders, said
the sources, who requested anonymity since the matter is
private. Tarpon owns 96 percent of Cremer.
The New York-based bank had already offered the company to a
group of investment funds and possible strategic buyers such as
UK-based Smith & Nephew Plc, two of the sources noted.
Tarpon put Cremer on the block to focus on larger investments
such as poultry producer BRF SA and education company
Abril Educação SA, the sources added.
They said São Paulo-based Tarpon wants at least 600 million
reais ($190 million) for Cremer, which was founded in 1935 and
sells textile and adhesive clinical products across Brazil.
A year ago, Tarpon agreed to buy out minority shareholders
in a tender offer worth about $60 million. Before the buyout,
Cremer had struggled with sagging dental and hospital product
sales, and higher costs brought on by a weakening currency.
Sales rose 16 percent last year to a record 662.5 million
reais, while profit totaled 32 million reais.
Media representatives for Tarpon, Morgan Stanley and
London-based Smith & Nephew declined to comment. Cremer did not
have an immediate comment.
($1 = 3.1816 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)