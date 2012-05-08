RLPC: Crescent Capital's CLO to price Wednesday

NEW YORK May 8 RBS has tweaked slightly a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) it is marketing for Crescent Capital Group LP, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The deal is now $308.25 million, upsized slightly from $306 million at launch in April. It is expected to price early tomorrow morning.

The CLO, which is called Atlas Senior Loan Fund, now includes a $191 million Aaa/AAA tranche guided at a coupon of 132bp over Libor; a $25 million AA tranche guided at a coupon of 250bp over Libor; a $15 million A tranche guided at a coupon of 350bp over Libor; a $10 million A tranche guided at 5.2 percent; a $15 million BBB tranche guided at a coupon of 450bp over Libor; a $16.25 million BB- tranche guided at a coupon of 625bp over Libor; a $7 million B tranche guided at a coupon of 750bp over Libor; and a $29 million equity tranche.

The CLO's reinvestment period - the length of time it can actively trade in and out of credits - is four years. The non-call period is two years.

In April, the following terms were floated on the CLO: a $191 million Aaa/AAA tranche guided in the 130bp over Libor area; a $25 million AA tranche guided at 250-275bp over Libor; a $25 million A tranche guided at 400-415bp over Libor on a DM basis; a $15 million BBB tranche guided at 575-600bp over Libor on a DM basis; a $16.25 million BB- tranche guided at 800-825bp over Libor on a DM basis; a $7 million B tranche guided in the 975bp over Libor area on a DM basis; and a $26.75 million equity tranche.

The discount-to-margin, or DM, is the margin after taking into account the issue price of each tranche.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $11.99 billion in CLOs have priced.