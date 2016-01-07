Crescent Point Energy cuts 2016 budget by as much as 39 pct

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp cut its capital budget for 2016 by as much as 39 percent from 2015.
The company expects to spend between C$950 million to C$1.3 billion ($672 million-$920 million) in the current year, about 16-39 percent lower than its 2015 estimates. ($1 = 1.4135 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: