Crescent Point Energy cuts 2016 budget by as much as 39 pct

Jan 7 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp cut its capital budget for 2016 by as much as 39 percent from 2015.

The company expects to spend between C$950 million to C$1.3 billion ($672 million-$920 million) in the current year, about 16-39 percent lower than its 2015 estimates. ($1 = 1.4135 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)