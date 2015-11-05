Crescent Point posts quarterly loss as oil prices weigh

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a slump in oil prices.
The company posted a net loss of C$201.4 million ($153 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30.
It earned C$258.1 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Tisdale would step down effective March 31. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.