Crescent Point posts quarterly loss as oil prices weigh

Nov 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a slump in oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of C$201.4 million ($153 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30.

It earned C$258.1 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Tisdale would step down effective March 31. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)