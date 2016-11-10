UPDATE 1-Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

(Adds details)
Nov 10 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent
Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on
Thursday, helped by lower costs.
The company's operating expenses fell by nearly 5 percent to
C$12.18 million ($9.06 million) while its transportation costs
dropped by about 20 percent to C$1.96 million.
Funds flow, a measure of Crescent's ability to fund new
drilling, fell to C$368.1 million in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30 from C$483.5 million.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$108.5 million, or 21
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$201.3 million,
or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total average daily production fell 6.9 percent to 160,610
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
($1 = 1.3450 Canadian dollars)
