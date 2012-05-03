Crescent Point to buy oil and gas co for C$425 mln

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Crescent Point Energy Corp will acquire privately held oil and gas company Cutpick Energy Inc for C$425 million to boost its presence in Viking light oil field in Alberta.
Production in Crescent Point's Provost area in Viking is expected to grow to about 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 2,000 boe/d, after the deal.
Provost will be Crescent Point's third largest producing area, behind the Bakken and Shaunavon areas.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS