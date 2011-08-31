版本:
UPDATE 1-Crescent Point buys oil assets in Bakken Shale

(Follows alerts)

Aug 31 Crescent Point Energy said it acquired 750 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production and land sections in North Dakota for about C$164 million in the third quarter of this year.

The Canadian oil and gas explorer also expects its capital budget for the year to rise 5 percent to $1.05 billion to finance the development of the newly-acquired oil assets.

Crescent Point raised its exit production forecast for the year to 77,500 boe/d from 76,500 boe/d helped by these buys in the Bakken Shale.

"The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Crescent Point on a debt-adjusted per share basis to cash flow, reserves and production," the company said in a statement.

The Calgary-based explorer also plans to raise $375 million by issuing shares to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and CIBC. It expects the offering to close by Sept. 21.

Crescent Point's shares ended at C$44.45 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

