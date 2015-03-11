版本:
Canada's Crescent Point Energy reports jump in production

March 11 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Inc reported a 7 percent rise in funds flow from operations in the fourth quarter, helped by a jump in production.

Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent's ability to fund new drilling, rose to C$572.9 million ($452.1 mln) from C$533.3 million a year earlier.

Average production rose 21 percent to 153,822 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 127,641 boepd. ($1 = C$1.2671) (Reporting Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
