Canada's Crescent Point Energy reports jump in production

BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
March 11 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Inc reported a 7 percent rise in funds flow from operations in the fourth quarter, helped by a jump in production.
Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent's ability to fund new drilling, rose to C$572.9 million ($452.1 mln) from C$533.3 million a year earlier.
Average production rose 21 percent to 153,822 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 127,641 boepd. ($1 = C$1.2671) (Reporting Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [http://bit.ly/2plj0i4]
NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.