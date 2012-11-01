UPDATE 1-Crescent Point to buy Ute Energy for $784 mln

* Buys private oil company with assets in Utah's Uinta Basin
* Adds 7,800 bpd production
* Raises production forecasts
* To sell 18.75 million shares in bought deal
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 1 Crescent Point Energy
Corp, Canada's No. 4 independent oil-exploration
company, said on Thursday it will buy privately held oil and gas
producer Ute Energy Upstream Holdings LLC for $784 million in
cash to gain oil production in the Uinta basin in northern Utah.
The company said the acquisition, set to close at the end of
the month, brings additional oil and gas production of 7,800
barrels of oil equivalent a day from proved and probable
reserves of 55.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Crescent Point, which has focused primarily on producing oil
from unconventional fields such as the Bakken shale-oil region
of Saskatchewan, said its new Utah lands have the potential to
boost production using multi-stage hydraulic fracturing on both
vertical and horizontal wells.
"We believe we can apply the extensive horizontal
multi-stage fracture stimulation expertise that we've developed
in Canada to the Uinta Basin to deliver long-term value to our
shareholders," Scott Saxberg, Crescent Point's chief executive,
said in a release.
The company said that adding Ute's production will raise its
average output in 2012 to 97,000 barrels per day from its
earlier estimate of 95,000 bpd.
As well, it expects to finish the year with output of
109,000 bpd instead of the 100,000 bpd it had targeted.
Crescent Point will also raise its 2012 capital spending
budget by C$150 million ($150 million) to C$1.4 billion.
To pay for the acquisition, the company will sell 18.75
million shares to a group of underwriters led by BMO Capital
Markets, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC at a price of C$40 per
share.
The issue will raise gross proceeds of C$750 million, rising
to C$863 million if the underwriters exercise an option to
acquire a further 2.8 million shares.
Crescent Point shares were halted on the Toronto Stock
Exchange before the announcement. They last traded C$41.43, down
7 Canadian cents.