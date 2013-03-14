版本:
Crescent Point posts larger 4th-qtr loss

March 14 Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada's No. 4 independent oil producer, reported a larger net loss for the fourth quarter as it spent more to expand its operations.

The loss widened to C$95.2 million ($92.7 million) from C$86.2 million a year earlier.
