Crest Nicholson deal likely end of month-report

LONDON Aug 7 A long-awaited takeover of unlisted British housebuilder Crest Nicholson is expected at the end of the month, according to a report in the Sunday Times, which was confirmed by a source close to the company.

American hedge fund Varde, a distressed debt firm, has spent the past year buying up Crest's loans and has now struck a deal with the company's other lenders to carry out a debt-for-equity swap.

Varde will take control of the company as most of Crest's 500 million pounds debt will be converted in to shares, with the U.S. firm taking a majority share and the rest split between management and a consortium of seven banks.

Crest Nicholson, one of the larger UK housebuilders, was caught by the slump in the UK property sector after a decade of easy credit inflated prices. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Mike Nesbit)