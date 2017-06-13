Crew Energy suspends production at Montney facility

June 13 Canadian exploration and production
company Crew Energy said it would temporarily suspend
production at its Montney facility after Alliance Pipeline Ltd
Partnership detected slope movement near a pipeline close to the
Wapiti River.
The suspension will result in all of Crew's Montney
production being shut-in, representing about 90 million cubic
feet per day (mmcf/d) of natural gas and other liquids.
Based on an expected outage of three to five days, Crew's
second quarter production is likely to be impacted by about
600-1000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day).
The company had previously forecast second quarter
production of 20,000 to 21,000 boe/day.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)