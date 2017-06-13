版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 21:41 BJT

Crew Energy suspends production at Montney facility

June 13 Canadian exploration and production company Crew Energy said it would temporarily suspend production at its Montney facility after Alliance Pipeline Ltd Partnership detected slope movement near a pipeline close to the Wapiti River.

The suspension will result in all of Crew's Montney production being shut-in, representing about 90 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) of natural gas and other liquids.

Based on an expected outage of three to five days, Crew's second quarter production is likely to be impacted by about 600-1000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day).

The company had previously forecast second quarter production of 20,000 to 21,000 boe/day. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐