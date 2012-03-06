UPDATE 1-Crew Energy posts wider loss on weak gas prices

March 6 Canadian oil and natural gas
producer Crew Energy Inc posted a wider fourth-quarter
loss on weak U.S. natural gas prices.
Natural gas prices fell as much 17 percent to average
$3.54 per million British thermal unit in the October-December
quarter.
For the fourth quarter, Crew reported a net loss of C$148.5
million ($149.43 million), or C$1.24 a share, compared with a
net loss of C$14.2 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Production for the company, which operates in central
Alberta and northeast British Columbia, nearly doubled to 30,034
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), helped mainly by the
acquisition of Caltex Energy.
Petroleum and natural gas sales also more than doubled to
C$142.1 million.
The company -- which expects to spend C$300 million this
year -- said it will focus on its heavy oil assets. It plans to
spend 14 percent less than last year as it turns more to oil and
liquids production.
The steep drop in U.S. natural gas prices has forced many
companies to invest in fields with a higher percentage of liquid
content.
In January, Crew said it expects 2012 production to average
32,000-33,500 boe/d.
Crew Energy shares, which have lost more than a third of
their value in the last one year, closed at C$12.49 on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.