Annaly Capital to buy CreXus Investment for $839 mln

Nov 12 Annaly Capital Management Inc said it will buy the remaining shares of CreXus Investment Corp , valuing the company at $958 million.

Annaly will pay $12.50 per share, a premium of 13 percent to CreXus's Friday closing price.

Annaly already owns about 12 percent of CreXus.

