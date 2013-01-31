Annaly Capital to buy CreXus Investment in $872 million deal

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Mortgage-backed REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc said it will spend $872 million to buy all the shares of CreXus Investment Corp it does not already own.
Annaly, which holds about 12.4 percent of CreXus, will pay $13 per share in cash for the remaining shares, a 4 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.
The deal, which has been approved by the CreXus board, values CreXus at about $996 million.
Annaly, the largest mortgage REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had in November offered $12.50 for each CreXus share, then a 13 percent premium.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.