UPDATE 2-CR Gas to buy smaller rival from Goldman, GIC

* AEI deal is latest in a series of M&A activity in city gas
sector
* AEI China is controlled by Goldman, GIC and energy fund
* Deal implies 14 times AEI China's 2012 forecast earnings
By Charlie Zhu and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, May 16 China Resources Gas Group Ltd
(CR Gas) agreed to buy AEI China Gas Ltd for $238
million from a group of investors including Goldman Sachs
to enlarge its share of the country's booming natural gas
distribution market.
Big state companies, confident that domestic gas prices will
rise as China liberalises the sector, are buying up local
distributors and raising fresh capital - and making natural gas
the hottest prospect for energy investment in the country.
China is pushing energy price reforms and spending billions
of dollars on gas imports and infrastructure to cut the use of
coal, which it relies on for more than 70 percent of its energy
but has also made it the world leader in mine accidents and
greenhouse emissions, and among the worst for air pollution.
CR Gas, controlled by sprawling state conglomerate China
Resources Holdings, said it would buy the entire issued share
capital of AEI China, which operates 28 city gas projects, eight
gas stations and four gas pipelines in 11 Chinese provinces,
from AEI Asia Ltd.
"The acquisition is part of the on-going expansion strategy
of the group, with the aim of becoming the market leader in the
downstream city gas industry in the foreseeable future," CR Gas
Executive Director Ken Ong said in a statement, which didn't
give details of the seller.
Ken Ong, chief financial officer of CR Gas, told an analysts
briefing that AEI China was controlled by Goldman, Government of
Singapore Investment Corp and an energy fund. The
seller, which has been operating in China for eight years, was
advised by Morgan Stanley on the deal.
Shares of CR Gas, which currently has 73 city gas projects
in 16 provinces, edged down 0.14 percent to HK$14.58 after
hitting a high of HK$15.12. The Hang Seng Index slumped
3.19 percent.
"The deal is value accretive for CR Gas," Ong said, echoing
the view of some industry analysts.
CR Gas' acquisition of AEI China Gas implies over 14 times
the target company's 2012 forecast earnings of 106 million yuan
($16.78 million), compared with CR shares' historical
price/earnings ratio of more than 20 times, Ong added.
STATE FORAY
CR Gas, which has just taken private smaller rival Zhengzhou
Gas, has said it had earmarked HK$15 billion
($1.93 billion) for acquisitions in the 2011-2015 period.
Ong said CR Gas aimed to spend up to $2 billion, including
the $238 million used for acquiring AEI China, to boost its
sales by 5 billion cubic metres by 2015.
State oil giants China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and PetroChina Co are
also swooping in on the sector, threatening to squeeze out
non-state companies such as China Gas Holdings Ltd.
Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd recently
proposed an offer of $2.2 billion for China Gas, and a bidding
war may be brewing with state-run conglomerate Beijing
Enterprises Group Co Ltd, parent of Hong Kong-listed
distributor Beijing Enterprises Holding Ltd.
AEI China has substantial earnings upside potential in light
of the acquisition that will create synergies with CR Gas,
analysts say.
CR Gas already has city gas projects in 10 of the 11
provinces AEI China operates, Ong said, adding that industrial
clients account for 85 percent of AEI China's annual sales of
350 million cubic metres.
AEI China booked a net profit of 83 million yuan in 2011,
more than doubling 2010's 38 million yuan, CR Gas said. It had
an unaudited net asset value of 1.66 billion yuan at the end of
last year.