版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-CRH to buy Lafarge, Holcim assets for 6.5 bln euros

Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* CRH says has entered into binding commitment to acquire assets from Lafarge, Holcim for enterprise value of 6.5 billion euros

* CRH says will be funded by a combination of cash on balance sheet, new debt and a 9.99 percent equity placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
