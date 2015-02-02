版本:
2015年 2月 2日

BRIEF-CRH shares rise after deal to buy Lafarge, Holcim assets

Feb 2 CRH

* Shares up 1.2 percent after agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros for lafarge, holcim assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
