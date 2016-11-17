CRH sees big U.S. infrastructure boost regardless of Trump plans

| DUBLIN
DUBLIN Nov 17 Building materials group CRH
expects to benefit from an increase in
infrastructure spending in the United States even without
president-elect Donald Trump's plans for a major boost, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
CRH is the United States' biggest producer of asphalt for
highway construction and third biggest supplier of readymixed
concrete and construction aggregates, and the region accounts
for more than half of its total earnings.
Trump, who last week defeated Democrat rival Hillary Clinton
in the U.S. presidential election, wants to introduce a $1
trillion package of infrastructure spending to boost the
economy, relying on private sector investment.
But CRH Chief Executive Albert Manifold said the U.S.
election also had 22 separate state votes to increase funding on
transport and infrastructure, 70 percent of which passed. This
was "the really big news" for CRH, Manifold said, estimating
they would add an extra $40 billion in funding.
"Up to last Tuesday, overall infrastructure spending over
the next five years was going to increase by 13 percent. After
Tuesday, there is now a very significant uplift of 21 percent.
We think that's very significant for our business in North
America," Manifold told an analysts' call.
Manifold said he would wait to see what happened with
Trump's plans.
The world's third-biggest building group's North American
core earnings or EBITDA grew by 11 percent year-on-year in the
third quarter on sales growth of 1 percent. This compares with a
39 percent jump in EBITDA during more favourable weather in the
first half.
Sales in Europe, where it derives most of the rest of its
earnings, rose by 4 percent in the quarter, with Asia 3 percent
ahead, pushing EBITDA in the first nine months of the year up 14
percent to 2.4 billion euros.
CRH, transformed by the 6.5 billion euro ($6.97
billion)acquisition of assets from rivals Lafarge and Holcim
in 2014, reiterated its guidance for full year EBITDA
"in excess of" 3 billion euros and year-end net debt of less
than 2 times EBITDA.
Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said the sales performance was
better than that of CRH's rivals, who reported volume declines
driven by poor weather and project delays and that its debt
reduction put it in a "very strong position" entering 2017.
CRH's shares, which jumped to a nine-year high of 3,029
pence the day after the election, turned positive after
Manifold's comments to analysts and were 2 percent higher at
2,734 at 0958 GMT.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)