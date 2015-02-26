UPDATE 1-CRH eyes European recovery as yearly earnings up 11 percent

* Slow, tentative recovery in Europe to improve in 2015

* Strong US growth pushes earnings up 11 pct y/y

* Shares fall on lack of clear outlook (Adds fresh CEO quotes, analyst, share price)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Feb 26 Earnings at Ireland's CRH rose for the first time in three years in 2014 as its European business began to recover, ahead of a major acquisition that will turn it into the world's third-biggest building materials supplier.

CRH earlier this month agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros for the assets Lafarge and Holcim have to sell to win regulatory approval for their planned merger to create a new company whose 38 billion euros ($43.2 billion) in sales will dwarf the 18.9 billion CRH generated last year.

CRH said the recovery in the United States, where it is the leading producer of asphalt for highway construction, was gaining momentum and it expected to see some improvement in demand in western Europe next year.

"Happily we're seeing the Netherlands return to growth, the UK will remain strong, Germany will continue to be stable and slightly up, and Poland will be up," CRH chief executive Albert Manifold told reporters on Thursday.

Shares in CRH, up 12 percent since the Lafarge, Holcim deal was announced, were 0.6 percent lower at 1,812 pence. Analysts pointed to a lack of a clear outlook, with CRH merely guiding for "another year of progress".

"We expect that CRH will continue to grow at a slower pace than competitors in the market," said Merrion Stockbrokers' David Holohan, who has a "sell" recommendation on the stock.

CRH's full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11 percent to 1.64 billion euros from a year earlier, when they fell to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis hit the construction sector.

Upon agreeing the Holcim/Lafarge deal, CRH said it did not expect EBITDA to be less than 1.625 billion euros. The assets, which include operations in Britain, Canada, Europe and the Philippines, will add 752 million euros to annual EBITDA.

Manifold said results this week from its Swiss and French peers showed the assets performed in line with expectations. He added that CRH was months away from deciding whether to take on any partners for those assets, including private equity firm KKR& Co LP.

On its own disposal plan, CRH has agreed deals on almost two-thirds of the 1.5 billion euros of assets up for sale. Neither that process, nor the Lafarge, Holcim deal is set to change CRH's strategy of making smaller bolt-on acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)