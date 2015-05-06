Building supplies group CRH sees earnings rising, Europe improving

DUBLIN May 6 Ireland's CRH expects
earnings to increase by 10 percent in the first half and improve
for the year as a whole as it prepares to complete a major
acquisition that will turn it into the world's third-biggest
building materials supplier.
CRH has agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) for
assets that rivals Holcim Lafarge are
selling to win regulatory approval for their planned merger to
create the cement industry's biggest company.
Sales from continuing operations, excluding the 450 million
euros of assets sold in the first four months of the year, were
up 2.5 percent, driven by an 8 percent rise in its U.S.
businesses, CRH said on Wednesday.
While European sales fell by 2 percent, that was against a
strong previous year in which unusually mild weather boosted
activity. CRH said the improving demand trends evident in late
2014 had continued into 2015.
The company said that favourable monetary policy and
improving consumer sentiment should support European growth in
the second half, historically its more profitable period, with
group earnings from continuing operations expected to be ahead
of last year.
CRH increased earnings for the first time in three years
last year, when they rose 11 percent to 1.64 billion euros.
"This is an impressive performance in the context of the
difficult weather-related comparisons for the group's European
operations and also reflects ongoing positive momentum in the
Americas divisions," Davy Stockrbrokers wrote in a note, adding
that it would make a slight upgrade to its full-year earnings
forecast.
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)