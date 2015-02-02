CRH likely to price accelerated bookbuild at 16.50 euros a share - sources

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
LONDON Feb 2 Irish building supply firm CRH is likely to price its accelerated bookbuild at 16.50 euros a share, after investors were told that orders below that sum risked missing out, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The figure values CRH's sale of 74,039,915 shares at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion). CRH is raising capital to help fund its 6.5 billion-euro purchase of assets from cement firms Holcim and Lafarge.
($1 = 0.8818 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.