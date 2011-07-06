UPDATE 1-CRH still eyes acquisitions after 300 mln eur spree

* Says acquisition pipeline remains good

* Raised 345 mln euros in divestments in H1

DUBLIN, July 6 Irish building giant CRH will continue to swoop on potential acquisition targets after spending around 300 million euros ($435 million) on expanding its presence in the United States and Europe so far this year.

CRH, which broadly splits its revenue between Europe and the United States, said on Wednesday it had raised 345 million euros in the first half from divestments, boosting its firepower for deals.

"The pipeline of potential acquisitions remains good, and with our strong balance sheet we have the capacity, where we see value, to capitalise on these opportunities," Chief Executive Myles Lee said in a statement.

A major player in the U.S. market, where it is the top asphalt producer, CRH's most recent acquisition is VVM Group, a family-owned concrete business in Belgium, which it has bought for approximately 100 million euros.

Overall CRH has spent around 160 million euros on deals in the Ukraine, Poland, Belgium and Portugal. The group has spent around 126 million euros on acquisitions and investments in North America.

The Dublin-based company, which is Ireland's largest listed company with a market value of around 11 billion euros following the collapse of the local banking sector, will report interim results in August. ($1 = 0.689 Euros) (Created by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)