New York man who charged airliner cockpit sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, April 5 A New York state man who
charged an airliner cockpit saying "jihad" was sentenced on
Tuesday to nine months in prison and three years of supervised
release, federal prosecutors said.
David Diaz, 36, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to
interfering with a United Airlines flight crew in the
March 2015 incident, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern
District of Virginia said in a statement.
It said that Diaz shouted threats when he charged the
airliner cockpit shortly after the plane took off from Dulles
International Airport outside Washington.
After being tackled by passengers, Diaz said "jihad" and
that there was something in the belly of the plane. Travelers
and flight attendants restrained him until the plane returned to
Dulles.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria, Virginia,
also ordered Diaz to complete mental health and substance abuse
treatment programs and to pay $22,151.77 in restitution to
United.
