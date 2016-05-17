'Porn's New King' loses bail over alleged tribal fraud case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 17 A U.S. judge on Tuesday revoked
the bail of a California man once dubbed "Porn's New King" after
authorities brought charges against him over his alleged role in
a scheme targeting investors and a Native American tribe.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had argued for Jason
Galanis' bail to be revoked after accusing him of running the
scheme after being arrested in September on separate charges of
stock fraud.
Galanis, 45, is awaiting a Sept. 12 trial to face charges
that he engaged in a pump-and-dump swindle that cost investors
in the reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd nearly $20
million. He has pleaded not guilty.
U.S. authorities last Wednesday accused Galanis of enlisting
six others to defraud clients who invested in over $60 million
in bonds issued by the Wakpamni Lake Community Corp, an
affiliate of the Oglala Sioux Nation in South
Dakota.
Rather than invest the proceeds, Galanis and his accomplices
spent the money on other investments, support for a technology
company's initial public offering, and luxury goods at retailers
such as Gucci and Prada, authorities said.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel ordered Galanis' $10
million bail revoked.
"It's a danger to have somebody commit the crime of
conspiracy to commit securities fraud while on release," he said
of Galanis, who in 2004 was dubbed Porn's New King by Forbes
magazine after buying the nation's largest processor of credit
card payments for Internet pornography.
The cases in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, are U.S. v. Galanis, No. 15-cr-00643, and U.S. v. Galanis,
No. 16-mj-02978.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)