High school pals plead guilty in NJ insider trading scheme

Nov 13 The two main traders in a network of
friends from high school implicated in a scheme to illegally
trade pharmaceutical company stocks pleaded guilty on Wednesday
to insider trading charges, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New
Jersey said.
Lawrence Grum and Michael Castelli, both 49, are the last to
plead guilty of the six men who were charged last November over
what authorities called a five-year scheme that generated more
than $1.7 million of illegal profit.
The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said the scheme ran from roughly 2007 to
2012, and involved trades ahead of quarterly earnings results,
acquisitions and other news from at least seven companies.
Fishman's office has in recent years pursued a variety of
insider trading cases. In June 2012 it won a record 12-year
prison term for lawyer Matthew Kluger over an alleged 17-year
scheme to trade on corporate merger tips. A federal appeals
court upheld that sentence in July.
Prosecutors said Grum and Castelli would trade after
receiving material nonpublic information from insiders or
middlemen about Celgene Corp, and planned acquisitions
by Sanofi SA and Stryker Corp.
The men were accused of trying to conceal their tracks by
compiling binders of market research that might suggest a
legitimate independent basis for their trades, and arranging
payments for the tips to be made in cash or installments.
Grum, of Livingston, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to four
count of securities fraud and two counts of conspiracy.
Castelli, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to five
counts of securities fraud and two counts of conspiracy.
Both pleaded before U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden in
Newark, New Jersey. The men face up to 20 years in prison for
securities fraud at a Feb. 20, 2014 sentencing.
Scott Resnik, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman who
represents Grum; and Daniel Stein, a partner at Richards Kibbe &
Orbe who represents Castelli, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Other defendants in the criminal case are John Lazorchak, a
former Celgene director of financial reporting; Mark Cupo, once
Lazorchak's boss and a Sanofi director of accounting and
reporting; Mark Foldy, a former Stryker marketing executive; and
Michael Pendolino, a chiropractor in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Those four men pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, and are scheduled
to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2014.
A seventh defendant was also charged in the SEC case.
Lazorchak, Foldy and Pendolino were classmates at Colonia
High School in Colonia, New Jersey, while Grum and Castelli were
classmates at a different high school, court papers show.
Prosecutors said Grum co-owns a company that distributes spa
uniforms, slippers and robes, while Castelli owns a construction
company called Mutual Builders. They said both men socialized
with Cupo as members of a wine-making club.
The cases are all in the U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey. They are U.S. v. Grum; U.S. v. Castelli; and SEC v.
Lazorchak et al, No. 12-07164.