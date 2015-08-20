Ex-JPMorgan banker to plead guilty in embezzlement case-hearing

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 A former investment adviser at
JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to plead guilty in
September, after federal prosecutors in New York charged him
with taking at least $22 million out of client accounts to use
for his own purposes.
A lawyer for Michael Oppenheim and a prosecutor told U.S.
District Judge Analisa Torres at a court hearing on Thursday
that their negotiations have gone well. The lawyers asked Torres
to schedule another hearing on Sept. 30, when they expect
Oppenheim will plead guilty.
"The case is definitely resolving itself by plea,"
Oppenheim's defense lawyer, Paul Shechtman, told Torres.
Oppenheim was arrested at his New Jersey home in April and
has been allowed to remain free on a $1 million bond and under
electronic monitoring, though he cannot travel far from his
house.
Oppenheim, who worked at a Chase bank branch and was
employed at the company from 2002 until March, faces charges of
embezzlement and fraud.
At the time of his arrest, JPMorgan said it had alerted
authorities to the matter and was working with affected clients.
"We are angry that this person violated the trust our
clients place in us," the bank said in a statement in April.
According to prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which has filed parallel civil charges,
Oppenheim worked with approximately 500 wealthy clients in his
position as a vice president and private client adviser.
Between 2008 and 2015, Oppenheim persuaded clients to let
him withdraw some of their money, in some cases millions of
dollars, purportedly to invest in low-risk municipal bonds,
prosecutors said. In other cases, they claim he simply took the
money without permission.
He then funneled the money to brokerage accounts he
controlled, where he traded stock and options in companies,
including Tesla Motors Inc.
Oppenheim lost most of the stolen money in unprofitable
options trading, the SEC said. Authorities also said he used
some of the funds to pay personal bills and a home loan.
Oppenheim issued false statements to clients and moved money
from one account to another to hide his fraud, authorities said.
The case is U.S. v. Oppenheim, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-548.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax)