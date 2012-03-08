Morgan Stanley puts broker on leave in madam case

* David S. Walker put on leave by Morgan Stanley
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, March 8 Morgan Stanley
said it has placed broker David S. Walker on leave, after
prosecutors said a 44-year-old mother of four accused of running
a brothel had visited the firm to discuss an online prostitution
venture.
Manhattan prosecutors arrested Anna Gristina of Monroe, New
York, on Feb. 22 on charges of promoting prostitution. She
pleaded not guilty. During her Feb. 23 arraignment, prosecutors
said she was arrested after meeting a Morgan Stanley employee at
one of the firm's Manhattan offices to discuss an online venture
for matching male clients with female prostitutes.
Walker, a Morgan Stanley Smith Barney broker, is that
employee, a source familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday. Morgan Stanley said on Thursday that he had
been placed on administrative leave until an investigation was
completed. Morgan Stanley declined further comment.
The source familiar with the matter said on Thursday that
Walker has denied any involvement in any illegal activity. An
internal Morgan Stanley probe has so far found no evidence to
the contrary, nor has the firm found any evidence of involvement
by other employees, the source said.
Walker has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
On Wednesday, Walker told a local news website, DNAinfo.com,
that Gristina had "many other connections" at Morgan Stanley.
Walker could not be reached for comment at his Morgan
Stanley office. Gristina's lawyer, Peter Gleason, could not be
reached for comment.
During Gristina's arraignment, New York Assistant District
Attorney Charles Linehan told a Manhattan Criminal Court judge
that "she had been at the Morgan Stanley banker's office for a
meeting in which she was trying to solicit money to fund what we
believe is another illicit venture on the Internet that involves
matching male clients with female prostitutes."
Morgan Stanley searched its visitor records looking for the
employee who had met with Gristina. The source said the
investment bank learned of Walker's involvement with Gristina on
Wednesday.
Prosecutor Linehan said at the arraignment that Gristina's
indictment stemmed from a five-year investigation involving
hundreds of hours of surveillance of her and her associates and
50 to 100 hours of audio and video recordings.
Gristina was charged with third-degree promotion of
prostitution. She is due back in court May 3 and could face up
to seven years in prison if convicted.
The news came a week after another Morgan Stanley employee,
investment banker William Bryan Jennings, was arrested by police
in Darien, Connecticut, on charges he stabbed a New York taxi
driver on Dec. 22. Police said Jennings made racial slurs
against the Egyptian-born driver.
Regulatory records show that Walker has been a broker since
1988 and that he was an employee of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
or its predecessor firms since 1999.
Walker spent the early part of his career at Bear Stearns,
Lehman Brothers and Smith Barney before joining Merrill Lynch in
1994, according to Walker's FINRA records.
He jumped to Morgan Stanley Dean Witter in 1999, joined
Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2005, but ended up back at
Morgan Stanley when the investment bank acquired control of
Smith Barney in 2009.
The FINRA records show he was involved in one customer
dispute, a 2004 "account mismanagement" complaint with no
specified damages that was denied by arbitrators.