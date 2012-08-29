Former Motorola worker gets 4 years for trade secrets theft

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 29 A Chinese-born software engineer
convicted of stealing trade secrets from Motorola was sentenced
on Wednesday to four years in federal prison, according to the
office of the U.S. Attorney in Chicago.
Hanjuan Jin, a 41-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, was
arrested in 2007 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport as
she prepared to board a flight to China with a one-way ticket
and more than a thousand Motorola documents in her possession.
As they built their case against Jin, prosecutors alleged
she was a part of a much broader Chinese-run industrial spying
effort that posed a threat to the country's economic prosperity.
They alleged that Jin, who worked for Motorola for nine
years, intended to share the information with Sun Kaisens, a
Chinese telecommunications company and supplier to the Chinese
military that Jin worked for on the side.
Earlier this year, Jin was found guilty of stealing trade
secrets from Motorola but cleared of engaging in economic
espionage for China.
In handing down the sentence on Wednesday, U.S. District
Judge Ruben Castillo said Jin had conducted a "purposeful raid
to steal technology." He fined her $20,000 and ordered her to
remain on home confinement with electronic monitoring until her
sentence begins in late October.
Jin faced a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
Gary S. Shapiro, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern
District of Illinois, called the case proof that U.S. officials
"will do everything we can to guard our economic and national
security from the theft of American trade secrets."
Reaction to the sentencing came from Motorola Solutions
, one of two companies that Motorola Inc split into in
2011.
Nick Sweers, a spokesman for the company, said "Motorola
Solutions appreciates the significant efforts the government
devoted to investigating and prosecuting this case."