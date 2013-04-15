Trader admits fraud in $1 billion Apple stock scheme

* David Miller pleads guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy
* Unauthorized trading caused loss when Apple stock fell
* Rochdale Securities filed to terminate registrations
By Jonathan Stempel
April 16 A former Rochdale Securities trader
whose unauthorized purchase of about $1 billion of Apple Inc
stock caused the demise of the financial services
company pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud and conspiracy.
David Miller, 40, entered his guilty plea before U.S.
Magistrate Judge Donna Martinez in Hartford, Connecticut.
Miller faces a maximum 25 years in prison when he is
sentenced on July 8, but under a plea agreement he could receive
a term of five to eight years. The Rockville Centre, New York
resident is free on bond.
"What happened here was out of character for a kind and
generous family man who has lived an otherwise law-abiding and
good life," Miller's lawyer Kenneth Murphy said. "He deeply
regrets what he has done and the harm it has caused to other
people, including the former principals and employees at
Rochdale."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related
civil fraud lawsuit against Miller on Monday.
Prosecutors said Miller bought 1.625 million Apple shares on
Oct. 25, 2012, the day the maker of iPads, iPods and iPhones
planned to report third-quarter results, hoping to profit if the
company's share price rose.
But they said Miller falsely told Rochdale that the trade
was for a customer that had in fact ordered just 1,625 shares.
When the bet backfired, Rochdale was on the hook for $5.3
million of losses on the extra 1,623,375 shares, leaving the
Stamford, Connecticut-based company undercapitalized, the SEC
said in court papers.
According to prosecutors, Miller also defrauded another
brokerage by inducing it to sell 500,000 Apple shares, hoping to
partially hedge against the purchase he had made at Rochdale.
Court papers did not identify the second brokerage.
The SEC said as a result of Miller's bets, Rochdale ceased
operations and its staff left or was fired in November 2012. On
Feb. 25, Rochdale asked Connecticut, the SEC and other
regulators to withdraw its registrations.
Rochdale is not a defendant in either case and was not
accused of wrongdoing. Daniel Crowley, who had been Rochdale's
president, could not be reached on Monday for comment.
At the time of the loss, Rochdale was the home of prominent
banking analyst Richard Bove. He later joined Rafferty Capital
Markets LLC.
The cases are U.S. v. Miller, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 12-mj-00288; and SEC v. Miller in the same
court, No. 13-00522.