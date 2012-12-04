版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 05:00 BJT

Former Rochdale Securities trader arrested in fraud scheme

NEW YORK Dec 4 The FBI arrested a former trader at the Connecticut firm Rochdale Securities on Tuesday in a fraud scheme involving Apple stock, U.S. prosecutors said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Monday, David Miller bought Apple shares for himself ahead of the tech giant's Oct. 25 earnings announcement, then told his employer Rochdale the trade was for a customer who would bear the risk if it lost money. As a result, Rochdale was left unexpectedly owning over a million shares of Apple and had to sell them for a $5 million loss.

The case is USA v. David Miller, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐