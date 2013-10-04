U.S. hearing postponed for accused operator of Silk Road online drug bazaar

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 A federal magistrate judge
postponed a bail hearing on Friday for the alleged mastermind of
the Silk Road online drug bazaar in order to give the
29-year-old's lawyer more time to prepare.
Wearing leg shackles and a red jail uniform, Ross William
Ulbricht was led into the San Francisco court room, where he was
represented by a public defender during the 10-minute
proceeding.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero rescheduled the bail
hearing until next Wednesday after public defender Brandon
LeBlanc asked for more time. LeBlanc told reporters his client
denied all charges.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Ulbricht on
Tuesday and accused him of running the Silk Road website, a
market place for illegal goods, under the online alias "Dread
Pirate Roberts."
Authorities said they seized $3.6 million worth of the
bitcoin digital currency, which was used instead of cash or
credit cards to complete transactions for drugs and other
illegal merchandise.
Federal prosecutors in New York have charged him with one
count each of narcotics trafficking conspiracy, computer hacking
conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, according to court
filings.
They also say Ulbricht tried to have someone killed who had
threatened to expose the identities of thousands of Silk Road
users unless Ulbricht sent him money.
For more than two years, Silk Road allowed thousands of
tech-savvy sellers to post ads for drugs and other illegal
products, which they shipped to customers through the mail.
Like eBay, which does not permit the sale of
illegal products, sellers on Silk Road depended on positive
reviews left by their customers in order to maintain good
reputations and generate more sales.
Bitcoins, which provide a degree of privacy in online
transactions, can be stored in "wallets" kept online or on
individual personal computers.
According to the complaint, Ulbricht, whose alleged online
alias comes from the Princess Bride novel and movie, operated
the Silk Road site from his apartment and nearby Internet cafes
in San Francisco.
The site also offered tutorials on hacking ATM machines,
contact lists for black market connections and counterfeiters,
and guns and hit men for sale, according to the charges.
Authorities said Ulbricht's website generated sales of more
than 9.5 million bitcoins, roughly equivalent to $1.2 billion.
Bitcoin exists solely in cyber form, and some devotees promote
it as the future of money. Authorities have stepped up their
scrutiny of the virtual currency and its possible connection to
money laundering and other illegal activities.
The criminal case is U.S. v. Ulbricht 13-mg-023287.