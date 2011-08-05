Canada has options to deal with markets - Flaherty

OTTAWA Aug 5 Canada has options to deal with
disruptions in the financial sector and is well positioned to
cope with "global headwinds," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
said on Friday.
In comments emailed to Reuters, Flaherty stressed Canada's
advantages in terms of strong financial systems and a healthy
budgetary position as markets tumble in the face of economic
uncertainties in Europe and the United States.
Canada's budget deficit is narrower than those in the
United States and many European countries, and the government
has already started whittling away at the shortfall.
"We have a range of measures to respond to possible
financial sector disruptions," he said, but gave no details.
But Flaherty also agreed that risks remain.
"We are a trading nation, with about a third of output
generated by exports and deep linkages with the U.S. economy,"
he said. "The global economic recovery remains fragile and this
uncertainty may eventually impact Canada."
Canadian stocks tumbled as much as 4 percent on Friday,
touching their weakest point since August 2010, before ending
the day 1.76 percent lower, dragged down by falling energy and
resource issues.
World stocks fell for an eighth day in a dizzying descent
that has wiped around $2.5 trillion off the value of global
equities this week. [MKTS/GLOB]
