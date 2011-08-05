WRAPUP 11-Italy offers reform for ECB support, stems market rout

* Berlusconi pledges to fast-track austerity, reforms
* EU says announcements go in right direction
* ECB demanded reform as price of support for Italy
* Obama talks to French, German leaders
* U.S. jobs growth brings some relief
(Adds Obama conversation with Sarkozy, Merkel)
By Gavin Jones and Andreas Framke
ROME/FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Italy buckled to world
pressure in a bid to halt a market rout endangering the global
economy, pledging to speed up austerity measures and social
reforms in return for European Central Bank help with funding.
About $2.5 trillion has been wiped off world stocks this
week on worries the euro zone debt crisis was spreading and the
U.S. was slipping into recession. Better than expected U.S.
jobs growth in July helped support Wall Street on Friday but
stocks slipped back into the red in late trading. [MKTS/GLOB]
After a frantic round of telephone diplomacy, Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his government would bring
forward cuts to balance the budget in 2013, a year ahead of
schedule, and rush through welfare and labor market reforms.
"We consider it appropriate to introduce an acceleration of
the measures which we introduced recently in the fiscal
planning law to give us the possibility of reaching our
objective of balancing the budget early, by 2013 instead of
2014," Berlusconi told a news conference after a day of calls
with world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters the European
Central Bank had demanded such measures in exchange for buying
bonds to ease the pressure on Italy, which has come under
market attack.
Late in the day, the White House said President Barack
Obama had spoken separately with Merkel and French president
Nicolas Sarkozy about the eurozone crisis but offered no
details of their discussions.
The ECB had no immediate reaction to Italy's announcement
but a European Commission spokesman said the measures responded
to assessments set out earlier in the day by EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and "go in the right
direction."
Investors have been unimpressed by a 48 billion euro
austerity package passed by Berlusconi's government, partly
because most of the measures were delayed until after elections
scheduled for 2013, for clear political reasons.
The crisis was receiving attention at the highest levels as
leaders of Germany, France and Spain conferred by telephone
during the day.
Discord among EU policymakers over how to stop a disastrous
spread of the sovereign debt crisis to Italy and Spain, the
euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies, has caused
increasing frustration among investors.
The European Central Bank disappointed markets by buying
Irish and Portuguese bonds but not government paper in Italy
and Spain where bond yields have blown out this week on fears
that they may need bailing out.
That now appears to have been a gambit to force Italy to
act.
"In principle it is right to say that the ECB could start
buying Spanish and Italian bonds if they made an extra effort
with fiscal and structural reforms," a senior euro zone
official told Reuters.
Bank of Spain governor Jose Manuel Gonazalez-Paramo, a
member of the ECB's governing council, said he expected Spain
to announce further measures on Aug. 19 to ensure it meets its
budget austerity targets. [ID:nN9E7ID013]
Earlier in the day, China and Japan called for coordinated
action to avert a new worldwide crisis sourced to Europe and
the United States, as did European Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.
"International policy coordination through the G7 and G20
is of critical importance," he told a news conference, having
broken off his vacation and returned to Brussels.
Britain called for a "concerted international effort" to
show governments would work together to avert a financial
crisis and Brazil also urged unity, saying the world economy
was "in a situation of stress."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone crisis graphics
r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Euro zone bond spreads
r.reuters.com/kus82s
Insider: Pimco and Fidelity link.reuters.com/fet92s
Insider TV show on euro crisis reut.rs/nDFTKX
BREAKINGVIEWS-An ugly political paralysis
[ID:nN1E773117]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
ECB RIFT
The ECB reactivated its dormant bond-buying programme on
Thursday in an attempt to address the euro zone's deepening
sovereign debt crisis, but only bought Portuguese and Irish
debt. Influential members of the ECB opposed even that.
Central bank sources told Reuters that four out of 23 ECB
governing council members, including powerful German Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann, voted against the decision to resume any
bond purchases. [ID:nLDE7740IF]
Traders said the central bank intervened for a second day
on Friday, but was again only buying Portuguese and Irish
paper. Pressure eased on Italian and other peripheral debt but
Italy's 10-year-yields overtook those of Spain for the first
time since May 2010 and both yields remained above 6 percent,
confirming investors concerns about the lack of action.
Berlusconi's declaration may have broken the impasse.
"This will help overcome opposition by these ... figures in
the governing council and facilitate ECB intervention, which is
the only thing that can stabilise the market now. I don't see
how we can survive another week like this one," one source
involved in the talks said.
But more profound decisions will need to be taken, and
soon.
Investors said policy differences among European Union
governments and central bankers were heightening anxiety about
Europe's will to stem the debt crisis.
To bail out Spain would test the fund's existing firepower
to the limit while doing so for Italy would overwhelm it
although Rehn insisted neither would require assistance.
In the first analyst comment on Berlusconi's announcement,
Chiara Corsa, vice-president of Unicredit Research, said: "This
is the response we were hoping to see and there are no doubts
that the government pledged to deliver what has been called
for, to say the least."
However she noted that Berlusconi and Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti had omitted to respond to EU calls for more
liberalisation of the economy to boost growth, adding that
whether they had done enough to calm market turmoil "depends on
whether the market believes it or not."
CHINA, JAPAN SEEK ACTION
In Japan, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said global
policymakers needed to confront currency distortions, the debt
crises and concerns about the U.S. economy. [ID:nL3E7J467X]
Japan sold yen on Thursday to try to cap the currency's
rise. It has become a popular safe-haven bet, as has the Swiss
franc, as concerns about the United States and Europe grow.
Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said U.S. debt risks
were escalating and countries should step up cooperation on
global economic risks. [ID:nL3E7J50I0]
Yang, who is visiting Poland, called on the United States
to adopt "responsible" monetary policies and protect the dollar
investments of other nations.
The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its next policy-setting
meeting on Tuesday, and economists say there is little more it
can do to try to spur growth.
Analysts said they would look to see if European leaders
are willing to expand its emergency financial stability fund to
an amount that would put a floor under the market panic.
Currently at 440 billion euros, it would need to be doubled or
tripled to cover economies as big as Italy and Spain.
Rehn said the EU should keep adapting its financial rescue
fund and, in the longer term, consider common euro zone bonds.
EU heavyweights Germany and France have so far opposed any
common debt issuance, arguing that it would remove a key driver
of fiscal discipline in individual member states and push up
their own borrowing costs as AAA-rated sovereigns.
In Washington, a similar sense of inertia to Europe has
taken hold.
Just days after a bitterly fought, last-minute deal to
raise the country's debt ceiling and avoid default, realisation
has sunk in that many elements of the $2.1 trillion deficit
reduction plan are not locked in place.
Doubt has spread through markets that Congress will stick
to implementing it in full after the November 2012 elections.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor in Paris, Kathrin Jones
and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt, Leika Kihara in Tokyo,
William James, Jeremy Gaunt and Ana Nicolai da Costa in London,
Pedro da Costa, Kristina Cooke, Walter Brandimarte and Lucia
Mutikani in New York and Emily Kaiser in Singapore; writing by
Paul Taylor, Barry Moody and Mike Peacock; editing by Janet
McBride and Andrew Hay)