(CORRECTED) WRAPUP 1-Market rout drives global economy to precipice

* Fear grips Asian markets after Wall Street plunge
* China inflation above expectations, headache for central
bank
* Obama says S&P action adds urgency to deficit cutting
* Pressure mounts on Fed to stimulate U.S. economy
* S&P index plunges 6.6 pct, worst since Dec. 1 2008
By Koh Gui Qing and John Chalmers
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 9 The global economy
edged closer to calamity as stock markets slumped further in
Asia on Tuesday, with investors losing confidence that the
United States and Europe can rein in their debt burdens quickly
and avert a double-dip recession.
The worsening market trauma has piled pressure on
the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce fresh measures of support
for the U.S. economy at a policy meeting on Tuesday, but
analysts said its options were limited.
"The current situation could be seen as a fast, complete and
unexpected loss of confidence that has been building up over the
past few weeks," BNP Paribas said in a note published as Asian
stock markets swooned, losing between two and seven percent.
"Given that the global economic recovery remains fragile,
this fast disappearance of confidence is worrying, which puts us
back in a vicious circle where the market drop feeds pessimism."
As of Monday, stock losses had wiped more than $3.8 trillion
from investor wealth globally over eight days and sent
investors rushing for safety in the Swiss franc, the Japanese
yen and gold.
CHINA INFLATION DASHES STIMULUS HOPES
As the flight from risk continued in Asia on Tuesday, there
was more bad news, this time from China, the stuttering global
economy's main engine room.
Official data showed China's annual inflation rate
quickening to 6.5 percent in July, putting the country's central
bank in a bind as it tries to keep prices in check without
dragging down an economy facing increasing threats from abroad.
With inflation at that level, China may not be in a position
to reprise its 2008 role of lifting the global economy, although
some analysts called on Beijing to act.
When the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy triggered a worldwide
slump, China implemented a stimulus package that helped buffer
its own economy and buoy the world.
"It's time for Beijing to announce to the whole world that
it will try to stimulate domestic demand again," said Tang
Yunfei, an analyst with Founder Securities in Beijing.
Global leaders failed to reverse sliding markets on Monday
after the blow dealt to investor confidence by Standard and
Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating.
The downgrade heightened concerns that the twin-pronged
crisis of a worsening euro-zone debt crisis and a faltering U.S.
economy raised the risks of a double-dip recession.
The European Central Bank (ECB) swept into the bond market
to buy up Italian and Spanish debt and sling a safety net under
the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies. But
bickering persisted in Europe over a longer-term rescue plan.
In the United States, President Barack Obama called for
urgent action on the U.S. budget deficit, but his proposal on
taxes was promptly rebuffed by Republicans.
A pledge by G7 finance ministers and central banks on
Sunday to provide extra cash if markets seize up also provided
little solace as the authorities' credibility wore thin.
"Four years into the financial crisis, it is becoming
increasingly clear that the biggest deficit is not in credit,
but credibility," Harvard University economist Kenneth Rogoff
wrote in the Financial Times.
"Markets can adjust to a downgrade of global growth, but
they cannot cope with a spiralling loss of confidence in
leadership and a growing sense that policymakers are
disconnected from reality."
MARKETS "PRICING FOR A CRISIS"
In the United States the broad Standard and Poor's 500 index
plunged 6.7 percent to close at 1,119.46 on Monday, its
worst sell-off since Dec. 1, 2008. The Dow Jones shed
634.76 points to 10,809.85.
Particularly worrisome was a more than 20 percent plunge
in the shares of Bank of America , the largest U.S.
bank. AIG sued it for $10 billion for allegedly deceiving
investors, on top of mounting concerns about the size of its
potential losses from mortgages litigation and questions about
management.
In Asia concern mounted that the region would inevitably
feel the cold wind of the West's slowdown.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 3.2 percent and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 4.1 percent, taking its losses over six
trading days to 18.5 percent.
South Korea's KOSPI slid 9 percent at one stage. A
stock exchange official in Seoul said the bourse may ban short
selling of shares to stabilise markets.
"The speed and degree of deterioration in the situation is
akin to what we saw during the failure of Lehman Bros, through
the dot.com burst ... and during the 1982 recession," said
Warren Hogan, chief economist at ANZ Banking Corp in Australia.
"We are looking at markets pricing for some sort of
financial crisis. I think we are at a critical period now."
ECB TO THE RESCUE
On the political front, Obama said he hoped the loss of the
prized AAA credit rating would add urgency to U.S. budget
cutting plans.
Standard and Poor's cut the ratings of credits tied to
U.S. sovereign debt to AA-plus, namely government mortgage
agencies, clearing houses and insurers. The Treasury market
soared on Monday despite the downgrade as investors fled
stocks.
Obama called for both tax hikes and cuts to welfare
programmes as part of the $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction
that a special committee would deliver in late November. But
Republican House Speaker John Boehner once again rejected the
call, saying tax hikes were "simply the wrong approach."
Obama also spoke with Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez
Zapatero, welcoming measures by their governments to address the
economic turmoil in Europe.
Traders estimated the ECB bought about 2 billion euros in
Italian and Spanish debt after it agreed on Sunday to broaden
its bond-buying program for the first time to halt an attack on
the Mediterranean countries. . Italian and Spanish
yields declined sharply.
The ECB move was seen as only a temporary solution however,
due to the sheer size of Italy's bond market -- $1.6 trillion --
and there are doubts in the market it can be sustained.
"What the market is demanding is the assurance either from
Europe or the G7 or the G20 that ... there will be someone who
can lend to Italy and Spain," said Takuji Okubo, chief economist
for Japan at Societe Generale.
