WRAPUP 2-Market rout deepens global economic crisis

(Updates markets, adds UK data, edits throughout)
* Fear grips Asian and European markets after Wall Street
plunge
* China inflation above expectations, headache for central
bank
* Obama says S&P action adds urgency to deficit cutting
* Pressure mounts on Fed to stimulate U.S. economy
By Koh Gui Qing and John Chalmers
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 9 The global economy
stumbled deeper into crisis as stock markets slumped further on
Tuesday, with investors losing confidence that the United States
and Europe can rein in their debt burdens quickly and avert a
double-dip recession.
Even as Asian equity markets pulled back from another day of
staggering losses as they closed, European shares tumbled for an
eighth session running, with news of an unexpected drop in
British factory output in June highlighting the weakness of the
economy.
The worsening market trauma has piled pressure on
the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce fresh measures of support
for the U.S. economy at a regular policy meeting on Tuesday, but
analysts said its options are limited.
"You have got to a situation of capitulation and panic
selling, and these things will keep running until we get some
sort of policy response," said Peter Hickson, managing director
of global commodity research at UBS.
"Even policy response these days seems to be impotent in
terms of the market sentiment at the moment. The market is
asking whether policymakers have many more bullets to fire."
Investors fear that, with confidence in the global economy's
prospects evaporating, financial markets will remain in a slump,
feeding a vicious circle of pessimism.
As of Monday, stock losses had wiped some $3.8 trillion from
investor wealth globally in the recent rout as buyers rushing
for perceived safety in the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc and
gold, which hit another record high on Tuesday.
MSCI's all-country world index was down 1.2
percent, and has now shed about 20 percent since peaking in May.
The market rule of thumb is that a fall of that magnitude
constitutes a "bear market".
CHINA INFLATION DASHES STIMULUS HOPES
As the flight from risk continued in Asia and Europe on
Tuesday, there was more bad news, this time from China, the
stuttering global economy's main engine room.
Official data showed China's industrial output grew at a
slower pace and its annual inflation rate unexpectedly quickened
to 6.5 percent in July.
The inflation pressure puts the country's central bank in a
bind as it tries to keep prices in check without dragging down
an economy that already faces increasing threats from abroad.
It may not be in a position to reprise its 2008 role of
lifting the global economy. When the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy
triggered a worldwide slump, China implemented a stimulus
package that helped buffer its own economy and buoy the world.
However, some analysts called on Beijing to act.
"It's time for Beijing to announce to the whole world that
it will try to stimulate domestic demand again," said Tang
Yunfei, an analyst with Founder Securities in the Chinese
capital.
Global leaders have failed to reverse sliding markets since
a blow was dealt to investor confidence by Standard and Poor's
downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating last week.
The downgrade heightened concerns that the twin-pronged
crisis of a worsening euro-zone debt problem and a faltering
U.S. economy raised the risks of a double-dip recession.
The European Central Bank (ECB) swept into the bond market
to buy Italian and Spanish debt and sling a safety net under the
euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies on Monday. But
bickering has persisted in Europe over a longer-term rescue
plan.
In the United States, President Barack Obama called on
Monday for urgent action on the U.S. budget deficit, but his
proposal on taxes was promptly rebuffed by Republicans.
A pledge by G7 finance ministers and central banks on
Sunday to provide extra cash if markets seize up has also
provided little solace as their credibility wore thin.
"CREDIBILITY DEFICIT"
"Four years into the financial crisis, it is becoming
increasingly clear that the biggest deficit is not in credit,
but credibility," Harvard University economist Kenneth Rogoff
wrote in the Financial Times.
"Markets can adjust to a downgrade of global growth, but
they cannot cope with a spiralling loss of confidence in
leadership and a growing sense that policymakers are
disconnected from reality."
Major indexes in Asia slumped in early trade following a
drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday, and
although some staged a sharp rebound, Hong Kong shares recorded
their biggest one-day decline since the 2008 crisis.
European bourses put in a short-lived attempted at gains at
the open, but succumbed to the bearish mood. The FTSEurofirst
300 index of top European shares lost ground for the
eighth session in a row, hitting a two-year low.
"The speed and degree of deterioration in the situation is
akin to what we saw during the failure of Lehman Bros, through
the dot.com burst ... and during the 1982 recession," said
Warren Hogan, chief economist at ANZ Banking Corp in Australia.
"We are looking at markets pricing for some sort of
financial crisis. I think we are at a critical period now."
Concerns mounted that Asia would inevitably feel the cold
wind of the West's slowdown.
"This is the first time in several years that all three
major economic regions are feeling economic distress at the same
time," said Keith Ducker, chief investment officer of Tora, a
dark pool operator.
FOCUS ON THE FED
With U.S. stock index futures pointing to further steep
losses for Wall Street on Tuesday, attention focused on a
meeting due later of the Federal Open Market Committee as a
possible prop for the market, though the Fed is expected to keep
interest rates unchanged.
"Speculation is growing that Chairman Ben Bernanke may do
more to help restore confidence with possibly another round of
asset purchases," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets, in Brussels.
On the political front, Obama said on Monday he hoped the
loss of the prized AAA credit rating would add urgency to U.S.
budget cutting plans.
He called for both tax hikes and cuts to welfare
programmes as part of the $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction
that a special committee would deliver in late November, but
Republican House Speaker John Boehner once again rejected the
call, saying tax hikes were "simply the wrong approach."
Obama also spoke with the leaders of Italy and Spain,
welcoming measures by their governments to address the economic
turmoil in Europe.
Traders said the ECB was again seen buying Italian and
Spanish debt on Tuesday after it agreed on Sunday to broaden
its bond-buying program for the first time to halt an attack on
the Mediterranean countries. . Italian and Spanish
yields declined sharply.
The ECB move was seen as only a temporary solution, however,
due to the sheer size of Italy's bond market -- $1.6 trillion --
and there are doubts in the market it can be sustained.
