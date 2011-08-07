WRAPUP 6-ECB eyes decision on Italy bond buys to ease debt

* Global policymakers consult on euro zone, U.S.
* Markets in Gulf, Israel tumble after U.S. ratings cut
* U.S. officials, S&P bicker over validity of downgrade
(Adds joint statement by German, French leaders on Italian and
Spanish austerity)
By Andreas Framke and Paul Taylor
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Aug 7 The European Central
Bank faced a decision on Sunday whether to buy Italian bonds to
try to prevent the euro zone debt crisis from widening, while
global policymakers conferred on the twin financial crises in
Europe and the United States.
After a week that saw $2.5 trillion wiped off world stock
markets, political leaders are under searing pressure to
reassure investors that Western governments have both the will
and ability to reduce their huge and growing public debt loads.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet wants the policy-setting
Governing Council to take a final decision on buying Italian
paper after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi announced new
measures on Friday to speed up deficit reduction and hasten
The source said that if the ECB council opted to intervene
on Italy at a crucial conference call expected to have started
at 1700 GMT (1200 EDT), the ECB and national central banks
would start buying Italian bonds when markets open on Monday.
That would likely prompt a sizable relief rally on global
markets. If it does not act, the reverse would be true.
On Sunday afternoon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nichola Sarkozy weighed in with a joint
statement praising both Italy and Spain for their pledges to
impose budget austerity.
But they stressed that "complete and speedy implementation
of the announced measures is key to restor(ing) market
confidence."
Another source said the council would look also at possible
emergency liquidity measures to prevent money markets freezing.
The fourth anniversary of the global credit crunch which
ushered in the financial crisis looms this week.
The back-and-forth between Standard & Poor's and the Obama
administration over whether the downgrade of Washington's AAA
rating to AA+ was justified continued on U.S. Sunday-morning
talk shows where a senior official from the ratings agency said
its concerns about political impasse in Washington were valid.
John Chambers, an S&P managing director, said on ABC's
"This Week" that years may be needed to regain AAA status and
even them "it would take, I think, more ability to reach
consensus in Washington than what we're observing now."
White House economic adviser Gene Sperling blasted the S&P
ruling on Saturday night, saying it "smacked of an institution
starting with a conclusion and shaping any arguments to fit
it."
The U.S. Treasury said S&P's debt calculations were off by
$2 trillion but the agency said that did not change the fact
that the U.S.'s longer-term debt prospects were worsening.
Twin debt crises in the United States and Europe had policy
makers scrambling to keep financial markets from panic.
The ECB reactivated its sovereign bond-buying program on
Thursday but purchased only small quantities of Irish and
Portuguese bonds, seeking tougher austerity measures from
Italy. That did nothing to stem market attacks on Italian
assets.
Berlusconi's plans entail moving up a balancing of the
budget by one year to 2013, enshrining a balanced budget rule
in the constitution and pushing through welfare and labor
market reforms after talks with trade unions and employers.
He gave little detail about how that would be achieved and
the measures will take some time to enact.
Markets in the Gulf region and in Israel, among the first
to trade since the U.S. credit downgrading, tumbled on Sunday
on worries the U.S. ratings downgrade and European debt woes
may trigger another global downturn. [ID:nL6E7J705W]
G-20, G-7 CRISIS CONTACTS
South Korea said finance deputies from the Group of 20 big
economies addressed the European crisis and U.S. sovereign
rating downgrade in an emergency conference call on Sunday
morning Asian time.
A Japanese government source said finance leaders from the
Group of Seven big developed economies would also discuss the
crisis and might issue a statement afterward. The timing of a
planned conference call, expected on Sunday, was unclear but
was likely before Asian markets reopen on Monday.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who chairs the G7 and G20
forums this year, conferred with Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron on Saturday.
"Both agreed the importance of working together, monitoring
the situation closely and keeping in contact over the coming
days," a spokesman for Cameron said.
Over time, S&P's move could ripple through markets by
pushing up borrowing costs and making it more difficult to
secure a lasting recovery.
S&P chief David Beers told "Fox News Sunday" that the
Treasury Department's criticism of the credit rating agency's
analysis was a "complete misrepresentation." Even with the debt
limit agreement passed by the U.S. Congress, he said, "the
underlying debt burden of the U.S. is rising and will continue
to rise over the next decade."
Asked about prospects for a further lowering of the
U.S. rating, Beers said the agency's negative outlook meant
that "risks are on the downside."
ALARM IN GERMAN, FRENCH MEDIA
Newspapers in Germany, the euro zone's reluctant
bankroller, were both incredulous and gloomy on Sunday about
the financial upheaval.
Welt am Sonntag dedicated an entire section to global
economic uncertainties, entitled "Der Crash" and wrote: "No one
could have foreseen this dramatic crash and now the situation
can only be endured with gallows humor."
French newspapers carried grim headlines with Le Journal du
Dimanche trumpeting "The world on the edge of collapse" with a
sub-headline saying: "The week starting should be crucial.
Markets from now on are living in fear of a crash."
Washington's Asian allies rallied round the battered
superpower, with Japan and South Korea both saying their trust
in U.S. Treasuries remained unshaken and urging investors not
to panic.
"I expressed our country's position on the (G20 conference)
call that there will be no sudden change in our reserve
management policy," South Korean Deputy Finance Minister Choi
Jong-ku told Reuters by telephone, referring to Seoul's heavy
ownership of U.S. bonds.
"There's no alternative that provides such stability and
liquidity," added Choi.
The most immediate concern for financial markets was the
debt crunch in the euro zone, where yields on Italian and
Spanish debt have leaped to 14-year highs on political
wrangling and doubts over the vigor of budget cuts.
"The ECB has got to confront the speculators who are out to
test the policymakers," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at
Brewin Dolphin in London. "(The U.S. downgrade) might cause
some upheaval temporarily. The big issue is the euro zone and
its implications for the banking system."
SPLITS IN ECB
The ECB remains divided over whether to buy bonds at all,
with four German, Dutch and Luxembourg members of the 23-member
council opposed, ECB sources said. Even some of those in favor
say Italy should do more to front-load its reforms.
The danger is that further pressure on Italian and Spanish
bonds could further undermine a damaged European banking system
and lock Italy, the world's No. 8 economy, out of the market.
Indeed, doubts are growing in the German government that
Italy could be rescued by the European emergency fund, even if
the fund were tripled in size, according to Der Spiegel.
Italy's financial needs are so huge that it would overwhelm
resources, according to government experts, Der Spiegel said in
its online edition. Italy's public debt is about 1.8 trillion
euros, or 120 percent of its national output.
Germany has consistently said troubled euro-zone
governments should focus on spending cuts and internal reforms,
not bailouts. The European Financial Stability Fund currently
has 440 billion euros and would need to be expanded to cater
for the likes of Italy and Spain.
China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, took the
world's economic superpower to task for allowing its fiscal
house to get into such disarray.
On Sunday, a commentary in the People's Daily, the main
newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, said Asian exporters,
who depend on demand from the United States, could be among the
biggest victims of the mounting U.S. economic woes.
"The lowering of the United States' long-term sovereign
credit rating has sounded a warning bell for the international
currency system dominated by the U.S. dollar," said economist
Sun Lijian, writing in the paper.
