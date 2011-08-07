WRAPUP 7-G7 gives first sign ready to battle crisis

* ECB to "actively implement" its bond buying program
* Global policymakers consult on euro zone, U.S.
* Markets in Gulf, Israel tumble after U.S. ratings cut
* U.S. officials, S&P bicker over validity of downgrade
(Recasts, adds Geithner to stay on as U.S. Treasury chief,
paragraphs 15-16)
By Andreas Framke and Paul Taylor
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Aug 7 Political and financial
leaders gave their first sign of readiness to battle a debt
crisis gone global when the European Central Bank signalled on
Sunday it would start buying Italian and Spanish debt, a
critical move to quell a bond rout that has rocked financial
markets.
The European Central Bank decision would be aimed at
calming markets grown increasingly doubtful about Europe's
ability to deal with its debt issues, a strikingly parallel
concern to that which led ratings agency Standard & Poor's to
knock U.S. debt down from "risk free" AAA status to AA-plus.
Meanwhile, finance chiefs from Group of Seven industrial
nations were to confer by telephone late on Sunday-- and
possibly issue a statement afterward -- to try to soothe
anxious investors after a week in which $2.5 trillion of market
value was wiped out.
Any statement would be timed to precede the opening of
trading in Tokyo, the first major market to open on Monday, at
9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT/8:00 p.m. EDT Sunday).
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said in a statement after
discussions with his Governing Council on Sunday that the
central bank welcomes new steps taken by Italy and Spain on
fiscal and structural reforms, and hence it would "actively
implement" its bond-buying program. A monetary source said this
means it is ready to start buying up the debt of these two
countries. [ID:nL6E7J704K]
"The Euro system will intervene very significantly on
markets and respond in a significant and cohesive way," the
source said.
Political leaders are under searing pressure to reassure
investors that Western governments have both the will and
ability to reduce their huge and growing public debt loads.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet wanted the policy-setting
Governing Council to take a final decision on buying Italian
paper after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi announced new
measures on Friday to speed up deficit reduction and hasten
economic reforms, one ECB source said.
LOOKING FOR A BOUNCE
Buying Italian bonds would likely prompt a sizable relief
rally on global markets.
On Sunday afternoon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nichola Sarkozy weighed in with a joint
statement praising both Italy and Spain for their pledges to
impose budget austerity.
They stressed that "complete and speedy implementation of
the announced measures is key to restor(ing) market
confidence."
The back-and-forth between Standard & Poor's and the Obama
administration over whether the downgrade of Washington's
rating was justified continued on U.S. Sunday-morning talk
shows where a senior official from the ratings agency said its
concerns about political impasse in Washington were valid.
John Chambers, an S&P managing director, said on ABC's
"This Week" that years may be needed to regain AAA status and
even them "it would take, I think, more ability to reach
consensus in Washington than what we're observing now."
White House economic adviser Gene Sperling blasted the S&P
ruling on Saturday night, saying it "smacked of an institution
starting with a conclusion and shaping any arguments to fit
it."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who had indicated
he might leave the administration once an increase in the debt
ceiling was agreed, announced on Sunday that he was not doing
so and would stay on.
That relieves President Barack Obama of the difficult
prospect of finding a replacement who could win Senate
confirmation in Washington's bitterly partisan atmosphere.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TAKE-A-LOOK-US, Italy woes to rock markets [ID:nL6E7J708U]
Euro zone crisis graphics http:/r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Euro zone bond spreads http:/r.reuters.com/kus82s
BREAKINGVIEWS-Ugly political paralysis [ID:nN1E773117]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Treasury says that S&P's debt calculations were off by $2
trillion but the agency said that did not change the fact that
the United States' longer-term debt prospects were worsening.
Twin debt crises in the United States and Europe had policy
makers scrambling to keep financial markets from panic.
The ECB reactivated its sovereign bond-buying program on
Thursday but purchased only small quantities of Irish and
Portuguese bonds, seeking tougher austerity measures from
Italy. That did nothing to stem market attacks on Italian
assets.
Berlusconi's plans entail moving up a balancing of the
budget by one year to 2013, enshrining a balanced budget rule
in the constitution and pushing through welfare and labor
market reforms after talks with trade unions and employers.
He gave little detail about how that would be achieved and
the measures will take some time to enact.
G-20, G-7 CRISIS CONTACTS
South Korea said finance deputies from the Group of 20 big
economies addressed the European crisis and U.S. sovereign
rating downgrade in an emergency conference call on Sunday
morning Asian time.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who chairs the G7 and G20
forums this year, conferred with Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron on Saturday.
"Both agreed the importance of working together, monitoring
the situation closely and keeping in contact over the coming
days," a spokesman for Cameron said.
Over time, S&P's move could ripple through markets by
pushing up borrowing costs and making it more difficult to
secure a lasting recovery.
S&P chief David Beers told "Fox News Sunday" that the
Treasury Department's criticism of the credit rating agency's
analysis was a "complete misrepresentation." Even with the debt
limit agreement passed by the U.S. Congress, he said, "the
underlying debt burden of the U.S. is rising and will continue
to rise over the next decade."
Asked about prospects for a further lowering of the
U.S. rating, Beers said the agency's negative outlook meant
that "risks are on the downside."
ALARM IN GERMAN, FRENCH MEDIA
Newspapers in Germany, the euro zone's reluctant
bankroller, were both incredulous and gloomy on Sunday about
the financial upheaval.
Welt am Sonntag dedicated an entire section to global
economic uncertainties, entitled "Der Crash" and wrote: "No one
could have foreseen this dramatic crash and now the situation
can only be endured with gallows humor."
French newspapers carried grim headlines with Le Journal du
Dimanche trumpeting "The world on the edge of collapse" with a
sub-headline saying: "The week starting should be crucial.
Markets from now on are living in fear of a crash."
Washington's Asian allies rallied round the battered
superpower, with Japan and South Korea both saying their trust
in U.S. Treasuries remained unshaken and urging investors not
to panic.
"I expressed our country's position on the (G20 conference)
call that there will be no sudden change in our reserve
management policy," South Korean Deputy Finance Minister Choi
Jong-ku told Reuters by telephone, referring to Seoul's heavy
ownership of U.S. bonds.
"There's no alternative that provides such stability and
liquidity," added Choi.
SPLITS IN ECB
In some quarters including in the German government, there
are doubts that Italy can be rescued by the European emergency
fund, even if the fund were tripled in size, according to
newsmagazine Der Spiegel.
Italy's financial needs are so huge that it would overwhelm
resources, according to government experts, Der Spiegel said in
its online edition. Italy's public debt is about 1.8 trillion
euros, or 120 percent of its national output.
Germany has consistently said troubled euro-zone
governments should focus on spending cuts and internal reforms,
not bailouts. The European Financial Stability Fund currently
has 440 billion euros ($632.5 billion) and would need to be
expanded to cater for the likes of Italy and Spain.
China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, took the
world's economic superpower to task for allowing its fiscal
house to get into such disarray.
On Sunday, a commentary in the People's Daily, the main
newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, said Asian exporters,
who depend on demand from the United States, could be among the
biggest victims of the mounting U.S. economic woes.
"The lowering of the United States' long-term sovereign
credit rating has sounded a warning bell for the international
currency system dominated by the U.S. dollar," said economist
Sun Lijian, writing in the paper.
(Additional reporting by Laura McInnis in Washington, Sarah
Marsh in Berlin, Astrid Wendlandt in Paris, Kim Yeonhee and Yoo
Choonsik in Seoul, Praveen Menon and Shaheen Pasha in Dubai,
and Reuters bureaux worldwide; Writing by Mark Heinrich and
Glenn Somerville; Editing by Eric Walsh)