India fin min says U.S. downgrade situation "grave"-PTI

BRIEF-Cemtrex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
MUMBAI Aug 6 The downgrading of the U.S.'s top-tier credit rating has created a grave situation, India's finance minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.
"We will have to analyse (the downgrade). It will require some time. The situation is grave and there is no gain in making off-the-cuff remarks," Pranab Mukherjee was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.
The United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's on Friday. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage: