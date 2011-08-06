India growth not harmed by U.S. downgrade-adviser

BRIEF-Cemtrex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
NEW DELHI Aug 6 India's economic growth will not be affected by the cut in the U.S. credit rating, the prime minister's chief economic adviser told Reuters on Saturday, but said Washington's recent fiscal consolidation deal did not go far enough.
"I don't think India will be much affected (by the downgrade) beyond the temporary market jitters and we should still grow at 8.2 pct (this fiscal year)," C.Rangarajan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council said.
"The U.S. has to show that they have a credible plan of fiscal consolidation and clearly the recent deal is not enough."
The United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's on Friday.
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Henry Foy and Jonathan Thatcher)
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage: