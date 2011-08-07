TAKE-A-LOOK-US, Italy troubles set to rock markets

The European Central Bank will decide on Sunday whether to buy government bonds to defend Italy as global leaders conferred by phone on the twin financial crises in Europe and the United States.

Click on codes in brackets to read stories about the latest world financial turmoil.

TOP STORIES > ECB eyes Italy bond buys to ease crisis > G7 major powers to confer on mkts crisis-source > United States loses prized AAA credit rating > Trichet wants ECB decision on Italy - source > China tells US good old days of borrowing over > Italy offers reform for ECB help,stems mkt rout > French AAA rating stable - S&P MARKETS > Dollar to drop on S&P, safe haven flows seen > Gulf Arab mkts fall; cbankers back US peg, debt > Tel Aviv stocks fall over 6% after US downgrade REACTION, ANALYSIS, COMMENTARY > ANALYSTS VIEW-What needed from US, Europe, G20 > Uncertainty surrounds Italy's debt-cutting plan > U.S. economy dealing blow to Obama's 2012 hopes > Dueling narratives emerge from U.S. debt fight > World economy wobbles as mkts push policymakers > BREAKINGVIEWS-Timing of S&P downgrade good > BREAKINGVIEWS-Rout shows recovery to take time GRAPHICS > ECB hawks vs. doves link.reuters.com/kav28q > Trade weighted fx rates for Swiss franc, yen, pound, yuan, euro and dollar link.reuters.com/ren92s > Yen and BOJ intervention link.reuters.com/tyf82s > Eurozone debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p > Euro zone government bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s