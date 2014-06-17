Ukraine says gas blast did not affect gas flow to Europe

KIEV, June 17 A blast on a transit pipeline in Ukraine on Tuesday had no impact on Russian gas exports to the rest of Europe, Ukraine's state-run gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said.

"It (the explosion) clearly did not affect the gas flow," a Ukrtransgaz spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said the explosion rocked the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline, a major supply route for gas being transported through Ukraine to the European Union.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)